Freebie Friday: Krispy Kreme’s Be Sweet Saturdays

We know these deals have changed a bit over the last few weeks, but the beauty in these deals are meant to help make life a little easier during this hard time.

If you’re looking to help out during the coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. If you donate blood, Amazon will reward you all this month with a $5 Amazon gift card.

Also, trying new recipes! If you want to do the same, America’s Test Kitchen is giving away 50 of their all-time most popular recipes for free!

And if you want to follow your new meal with a donut, Krispy Kreme wants to help bridge social distancing gaps. They are giving free donuts for social distancing to customers on Saturdays.. The point of the Be Sweet Saturdays campaign is to share the extra treats with friends or neighbors. They are also offering health care workers a free dozen donuts on Mondays.

After those donuts, you may want to work off those calories! Gold’s Gym is offering free access to their gold-AMP app so people can continue to work out at home. It’s available until May 31 with the promo code FIT-60.

If you’re feeling stressed and anxious during this difficult time, the New Haven ballet is offering free meditation classes to help support mental recharge. The classes will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm – 2:30pm. You can register by emailing the email on your screen.

Stay positive and stay safe we will continue to grow stronger together during these challenging times.