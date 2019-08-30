Freebie Friday: Labor Day weekend deals

(WTNH)– It may be the unofficial end to summer but the Labor Day weekend typically comes with great deals!

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with a few great money-savers.

Take the kids to participating Baskin Robbins locations Saturday for $1.70 scoops.

Friday’s a great day to save on breakfast or you can tuck this away for next week. Every Friday at participating IHOP locations, kids get a free breakfast with the purchase of an adult entree.

If you’re going to be feeding a group this weekend or if you just like pizza, you can get 50% off at Dominos this weekend. Their pizzas are half off if you order online, now through September first.

And this is a big shopping weekend! Look for deals on home items, rugs, outdoor patio furniture and appliances. Anywhere you like to shop will likely have some kind of Labor Day sale.