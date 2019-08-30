Freebie Friday: Labor Day weekend deals

Breaking News
by: Laura Hutchinson

(WTNH)– It may be the unofficial end to summer but the Labor Day weekend typically comes with great deals!

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with a few great money-savers.

Take the kids to participating Baskin Robbins locations Saturday for $1.70 scoops.

Friday’s a great day to save on breakfast or you can tuck this away for next week. Every Friday at participating IHOP locations, kids get a free breakfast with the purchase of an adult entree.

If you’re going to be feeding a group this weekend or if you just like pizza, you can get 50% off at Dominos this weekend. Their pizzas are half off if you order online, now through September first.

And this is a big shopping weekend! Look for deals on home items, rugs, outdoor patio furniture and appliances. Anywhere you like to shop will likely have some kind of Labor Day sale.

