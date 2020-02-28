Freebie Friday: Leap day events and celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday

(WTNH) — It’s the last weekend of February, and it’s a leap year! So this weekend, we get one extra day to enjoy some February freebies.

First, celebrate leap day at the SoNo Collection, the new mall in Norwalk! They are having great deals, photo opportunities, and live entertainment! That all gets going Saturday at noon.

This weekend, you can also get an early start celebrating Dr. Seuss‘s birthday! Target stores are hosting an event honoring the children’s author! Enjoy giveaways, activities and a read-along of “Happy Birthday to You.” That’s happening Saturday from 10-11:30 am. Call your store to see if they’re getting in on the fun!

There’s a Cat in the Hat Ball going on! Have fun with children’s games, crafts, and music. And of course, storytime will also happen with local authors. After all, it’s in honor of Dr. Seuss!

It’s happening at Mitchell College, Clarke and Weller Centers in New London from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. This event is free with a donation of a new children’s book to encourage the power of reading.

The process of turning maple sap into syrup is a tradition in Connecticut. The Stanley-Whitman house in Farmington is showing you how it’s done, along with free tours and other activities surrounding maple syrup, like sampling; we all enjoy that! That’s happening on Sunday, March 1 from 12-3 p.m.

Be on the lookout for Dr. Seuss events this weekend and next week. Monday, March 2 is the late Dr. Seuss’s birthday and kicks off Read Across America week. Check your local library as well for fun free events!