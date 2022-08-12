(WTNH) – As you check off those back-to-school supply lists, you may be looking for less expensive entertainment on weekends. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a few ideas.

There are lots of festivals you can bring the family to. One is in Mystic, which is the 64th annual Outdoor Art Festival. It is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be activities for the kids and works from over 200 artists.

The Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is Saturday starting at 1 p.m. on the New Haven Green. There will be food trucks, live music, and arts and crafts. There will also be a career fair.

The 16th annual Shoreline Jewish Festival is back on the Guilford Green this Sunday. There will be an abundance of Jewish music, traditional and Israeli food fairs, Jewish crafts, and vendors.

Just in time for the school year, the Hartford Public Library is transforming into an eye doctor’s office this month. The library is partnering with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and free glasses to kids between 5 and 18 years old. Call the library for an appointment.

There’s free Yoga on the Lawn on Sunday on the lawn of the Pardee-Morris House. It starts at 2 p.m. and you’re just asked to bring your own yoga mat and towel.