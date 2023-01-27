(WTNH) — There are a lot of free activities going on this weekend, from the Lunar New Year celebrations to a film festival in New Haven.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in New Haven with Lunarfest, which starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday! There are all kinds of free events and programs featuring food, art, music, literature, and dance.

The Elm City also is inviting residents to the Black Haven Independent Theater and Entertainment film festival, aka the BITE film festival. There will be live performances, open mic storytelling, and more. This is a 3-day festival that began Thursday and lasts until Sunday at the Stetson Branch Library.

Sunday is the Essex Ed Parade! Bring your pots, pans, and noisemakers to Essex Village. Ed is the large groundhog who makes his way through Ferry Street and up Main Street. The Griswold Inn will serve popcorn and hot chocolate for parade goers, just as it has done since day one in 1978!

And if you’re a fan of LEGOs, Saturday is International LEGO Day! Bricks and Minifigs in Southington invite you to come to celebrate sales happening all day.

Plus, games and activities will be rolled out in their party room from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.