(WTNH) — As we head into this July weekend, there are a number of communities with free fireworks displays after theirs got postponed — but that’s not the only thing you can do without spending money.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with more free events.

Lyman Orchards

Take the family to Lyman Orchards this weekend to check out the hot air balloons. They’re for viewing only, but it may be fun for the family to watch them take off. There will also be activities and treats. Find the schedule here.

Early Clover concert

If you’re looking for some musical entertainment Friday night, the former Coasters’ lead singer Early Clover will pay tribute to Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Nat King Cle, Otis Redding, and more. The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. Reserve a free ticket online here.

Norwalk NICE Festival

Take part in a cultural celebration at the Norwalk International Cultural Exchange (NICE). The 7th annual festival is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Oyster Shell Park with vendors, food, and cultural activities for the whole family.

Free CPR training

A lesson in life-saving here: The Special Olympics CT invites you to learn CPR during one of their free training events happening at the Special Olympics office in Hamden on Thursday and Saturday at 2666 State St. Find more information here.

Justice Institute Camp

Here’s a great opportunity for high schoolers looking to learn more about the legal system through careers and basic advocacy skills. There are still spots available to take party in the Justice Institute Free Camp from July 17 to 21 at the Hartford Federal Courthouse. The district of Connecticut’s Public Outreach Program is putting this together.