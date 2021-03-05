Freebie Friday: March food and finance freebies to ring in Spring

(WTNH) — We finally welcomed the month of March, and as we turned the page on the calendar this week, we also opened up new deals.

Good news if you like documentaries. A new streaming service, Documentary+, is available for free on a variety of platforms.

You can check your credit score for free every week, now through April 20 from Experian, Equifax, and Transunion. They launched the year-long initiative last April. Be sure to take advantage before it’s done.

Remember, you can get free tax prep if you are income-eligible. You can have your taxes done for free if you make $57,000 or less. Or, use the IRS free file program if you make less than $72,000. We’ve done reports on this. Click here to find out more.

Get free pancakes! You just have to sign up now through IHOP. Then, you will get an IOU sent to you on April 1 to redeem later.

Keep March 14 on your radar. It’s 3/14, also known as Pi Day. But a number of places will offer discounts on pizza and dessert pies as a way to celebrate the long special number in years past, you may pay $3.14 for a pie.

Another day to note is March 20, the first day of Spring! Many ice cream places may do a free cone.