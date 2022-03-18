(WTNH) — March Madness has begun and with the tournament comes all kinds of deals. We’re stretching your dollar with how you can find a quick bite for less while you’re watching the match-ups!

The first is a $1 burger from Wendy’s – offered all month long when you order through the app. That’s the “Dave’s Single Burger.”

Denny’s is extending free delivery this weekend through Sunday March 30. You also have to order through the app for this deal.

Applebees has $1 plate of five boneless wings up-for-grabs. U.S. News said this deal is only applicable alongside the purchase of a burger.

Remember you can start or end Fridays in March with a free sweet treat. Dunkin’ is bleeding blue to support UCONN Huskies Basketball by offering fans a free donut on Fridays in March. You need to be a rewards member to get a free classic donut with a drink purchase at participating locations across the state.

Rogers Orchards in Southington also has a special deal. Spend $5 this weekend through the end of the week and earn tickets. Then, on March 27, you can cash in for free hot apple sundaes. That event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.