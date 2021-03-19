Freebie Friday: March Madness meal deals that you can score big on

(WTNH) — Celebrating the start of spring and dunkin’ hoops for March Madness. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some deals to celebrate a great weekend ahead.

Dunkin’ has a good deal that could “spring” you into the weekend. Or, pump you up for Dunkin’ hoops; The coffee chain partnered with GrubHub and is offering $5 off a $12 purchase when you order through GrubHub.

Thrillist is reporting you can score six free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings if a March Madness game goes into overtime. You need to be a rewards member and have an order placed before the game ends.

In celebration of March Madness, Wendy’s is offering a “win” for you: a free breakfast biscuit to fuel your day. No additional purchase is needed. Just head to a participating location during breakfast hours. Saturday is the last day.

A slamdunk deal from participating Qdoba locations – you can get free delivery while March Madness games are being played. Details are on their website.

Boston Market is serving up free kids’ meals. No purchase necessary. No clear end date on this one, but details are online. Call to see if your location is participating.

The Thrillist is reporting a freebie at participating Chili’s locations on Tuesday, March 23 for National Chip and Dip Day! If you’re a rewards member, you can get grab a free order of the chip and dip trio that day!