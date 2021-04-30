Freebie Friday: May deals and freebies, from tacos to trains to teacher prep tools

(WTNH) — We are turning the page onto a new month. And from tacos to travel, there are deals to be had! We are stretching your dollar with some May money-savers.

A lot of these deals coming in the first few days of the month:

You can get a free taco at Taco Bell Tuesday, May 4 all day on the app or online, or from 8 p.m. to midnight in-store. It’s to celebrate a new lunar phase.

McDonald’s has an interesting deal. If you’ve ever confused their spoon for a straw, get a free caramel brownie McFlurry. Scan the offer on the app on Tuesday, May 4. Get it free at a participating location. No purchase necessary.

Amtrak is marking its 50th anniversary by offering 50% off tickets with a maximum fare of $50 for select routes on select dates. Check their website to see how you can save.

A new free program is helping teachers and families connect with art, architecture and local history this spring. The ‘Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport is launching the free, online cultural experience. It’s called, “See, Think, Wonder: Bridgeport”. Ther are already video episodes up on their website.

And not a freebie, but a reminder if you need a job. Lowe’s has a hiring event happening next Tuesday. You can stop in stores between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. They’ll be conducting walk-in interviews for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

And we’ll be celebrating nurse and teacher appreciation in May. Let Laura know as you spot deals!