Freebie Friday: MDW deals for military members and families

This weekend we are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and for that some businesses are “serving up deals for those who served up.”

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with where your families can save money.

Military members get free admission to Mystic Aquarium this weekend. Family members get a discount.

Military get a free meal with purchase at participating 99 restaurants. Veterans and active duty get a free entree at 99 restaurant on Monday.

Military, veterans and their dependents will also get free popcorn at AMC Theaters today through Monday.

Bring the family to the Revolutionary War Encampment in Wethersfield starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

And if you’re regular Six Flags park goers, you can save about 60% on your season passes this weekend only. Check out their website for the details.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.