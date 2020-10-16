Freebie Friday: Medicare freebies

(WTNH) — Medicare open enrollment started this week, and while you are encouraged to explore your options early, News 8 is stretching your dollar with four Medicare freebies that are often overlooked.

These come from Money Talks News.

Counseling

Several different types of counseling are available like alcohol, smoking, tobacco and behavioral therapy.

Consider your options if there’s something you can benefit from.

Also, you get free insurance counseling. Since open enrollment is ongoing, you have access to free in-depth insurance counseling and assistance from the state health insurance assistance programs.

Wellness visits

You get an annual wellness visit, which can help detect cognitive impairment, get personalized health advice and review your prescriptions.

Vaccines

The flu season has started and one shot per season is free, as well as several others.

Don’t forget about the free “What’s covered” app. Use it to look up other items and services to find out whether Medicare covers them.