Freebie Friday: Memorial Day deals for travel and outings this holiday weekend

From travel to holiday grilling and getting back out in the community, there are a lot of Freebie Friday deals this Memorial Day weekend.

Allgas wants to help you get ready for grilling this weekend. Veterans and frontline workers can have grill tanks filled for free. The rest of us can get it for $5. May 28 is the last day, so you have to move quickly.

United Airlines wants to encourage more people to get vaccinated. It’s giving away a chance to win free flights for anyone who uploads a photo of their vaccine card. They’re giving out 30 pairs of tickets throughout June. Five people will win travel for a year for them and a travel buddy.

A free family-friendly attraction is back open in Connecticut. The Submarine Force Museum in Groton is welcoming visitors again to board the historic USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine. Admission and parking are always free.

Governor Ned Lamont announced a plan to provide free bus service on weekends over the summer is expanding. The “Weekend Wheels” initiative will also include all local transit district bus routes state-wide. It’s all in an effort to help the state– and people recover financially from the pandemic. The fare-free bus service will also include memorial day– the observed Independence Day– and Labor Day.

This is the last weekend for the CT Drinks On Us program. Get a free drink by showing your vaccination card at participating locations. Here’s a list of participating restaurants.

Don’t forget to look around for extra perks, deals, and savings for Veterans, active-duty military, and your families. It’s best to have your ID handy and ready to show for savings.