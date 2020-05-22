Freebie Friday: Memorial Day deals

It’s the end of the week and this Memorial Day weekend, we salute the fallen. In observation of Memorial Day, businesses are offering special deals to active duty military and veterans. Since this year has so many people working the frontlines, many deals are expanded to first responders and healthcare workers too. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look.

If you’ve wanted to try a meal delivery service, Home Chef is offering 50% off your first purchase and 10% off subsequent purchases. This comes to us from offers.com and is for front line workers, military and teachers. You just need to verify your ID with id.me at checkout.

Subway is giving you a free footlong sandwich when you buy one. You have to order through the app or online.

Participating ACE hardware stores are handing out free small American flags on Saturday, May 23 while supplies last. They hope to distribute a million flags nationwide.

Have a virtual happy hour planned? 711 has extended its free delivery through May 31. Enter “Free4u” at checkout and you can get beer, wine and pizza delivered for free.

Outback Steakhouse has a heroes discount honoring service men & women and frontline workers with 10% off your check this Memorial Day weekend. This is for military personnel, their immediate family, and this year medical workers, police and fire are also eligible.

Longhorn Steakhouse is once again rolling out its free grilling advice hotline from their certified grill masters. You can solicit advice on social media using the hashtag #LHGrillUS.