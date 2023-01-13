Conn. (WTNH) — From Friday the 13th to Martin Luther King Day, we are heading into a weekend to celebrate and are Stretching Your Dollar with some deals and freebies to kick it off.

First, lots of Martin Luther King celebrations this weekend.

Here’s a couple:

You’re invited to the New Britain Museum of American Art on Monday for a free event. Check out an afternoon of art-making, music, and learning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also on Monday, from 12 to 4 p.m., celebrate Dr. King through art making, performances, and tours for all ages at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on Saturday, JC Penny locations are hosting its free Kids Zone events in-store. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at participating locations. This week, they’re making a free-stitched penguin pillow.

Or, if your family got legos for the holidays and you’re into them: remember you can get a free Lego Life magazine. It’s designed for families with kids between the ages of five and nine. Head to Lego.com to sign up.