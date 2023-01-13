Conn. (WTNH) — From Friday the 13th to Martin Luther King Day, we are heading into a weekend to celebrate and are Stretching Your Dollar with some deals and freebies to kick it off.
First, lots of Martin Luther King celebrations this weekend.
Here’s a couple:
- You’re invited to the New Britain Museum of American Art on Monday for a free event. Check out an afternoon of art-making, music, and learning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Also on Monday, from 12 to 4 p.m., celebrate Dr. King through art making, performances, and tours for all ages at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.
- If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on Saturday, JC Penny locations are hosting its free Kids Zone events in-store. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at participating locations. This week, they’re making a free-stitched penguin pillow.
- Or, if your family got legos for the holidays and you’re into them: remember you can get a free Lego Life magazine. It’s designed for families with kids between the ages of five and nine. Head to Lego.com to sign up.
- Wendys is launching a “Fry-Day the 13th” promotion. From Friday through the 19, customers can get free fries of any size with the purchase of an online order.