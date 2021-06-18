Freebie Friday: More CT incentives and freebies to get the COVID vaccine

(WTNH) — We are getting closer to President Joe Biden’s goal date to get as many people vaccinated as possible. We’re stretching your dollar with incentives being offered in Connecticut to encourage you to get that shot in the arm.

It’s called the “Summer on Us” program, and it’s going on now, statewide. Deals and freebies to encourage you to get the COVID vaccine.

When you get vaccinated at the Beardsley Zoo July 6 through the 8, or July 27 through the 29, you’ll get free admission to the zoo!

You’ll get four free tickets to a future Hartford Yard Goats game and a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card when you get your vaccine at a Goats home game.

Get vaccinated at the CT Science Center – get free admission June 27 through July 18.

Get free admission to Mystic Aquarium in Mystic when you get vaccinated at the on-site clinic June 28 – July 2.

You can also get free admission at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk when you get vaccinated there July 3 and 4.

Get a free meal voucher when you get vaccinated at Long Wharf Pier every Saturday and Sunday. And a free hot dog when you get the vaccine at Stafford speedway every Friday 5-7 p.m.