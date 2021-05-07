Freebie Friday: More deals for Mother’s Day and Nurse Appreciation Week

It’s a weekend to show appreciation for mom – and whether you’ll be celebrating or not – it’s also a great weekend to save money on your favorite places.

First, places like Chili’s and Outback Steakhouse are giving you a free $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards. They all have different terms and conditions.

Smoothie King is offering free delivery now through May 15 when you order through the app.

There are deals for moms and nurses for nurse appreciation week too. Mrs. Fields is offering frontline workers 25% off their Heroes Collection bundles.

And at select IHOP locations, medical professionals can get 25% off your bill. Just call ahead to find out if your location is one of them and be sure to have your ID with you.