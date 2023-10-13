Conn. (WTNH) – We are heading into the weekend and as we’re coming off National Savings Day, we are Stretching Your Dollar with some fun activities to help you this Freebie Friday.

First, it’s Movie in the Park Night tonight at Pierson Park in Cromwell. Perhaps dress up like the Sanderson sisters because they’re showing “Hocus Pocus 2.” The movie starts at 6 p.m. and there will be free popcorn, face painting and food trucks.

Friday night is also the last Hartford Athletics game. If you go it’s dollar hot dog night, beers are $2. The team is scheduled to play Tulsa.

If you want to dine somewhere new, it’s Trumbull Restaurant Week from now through Oct. 20. There are all kinds of special deals and pre-fixed menus. Find a list of participating restaurants online.

And Lyman Orchards has their Paint the Pumpkin Pink event where you will decorate a gourd for a good cause. The event will take place on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will pick a pumpkin and then the orchard will provide the glitter, paint and decorations.