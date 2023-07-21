Conn. (WTNH) — There is a lot to do in Connecticut this summer — and not all of it will cost you money. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a look at a few deals heading into the weekend.

Movie Night at Lyman Orchards

Friday is movie night at Lyman Orchards. Head to the Apple Barrel Farm Market for an 8 p.m. showing of the 2019 remake of “The Lion King.” It’s free and open to the public. Bring a blanket and chairs; snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Puerto Rican Day Festival

Get ready to party at the Puerto Rican Day Festival in Waterbury Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. It’s the first in 24 years and happening at Washington Park. Food, music, and lots of fun is promised.

Treaures ‘N Junque in July

Save some money at the “Treasures ‘N Junque in July” three-day indoor tag sale. Find everything from electronics, housewares, jewelry, furniture, and more. It’s happening at the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Orange all weekend, and admission is free.

Live Music

Take in live music in West Hartford Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Blue Back Square. There’s a list of artists who will be performing.