Conn. (WTNH) — There’s nothing like heading into the weekend with some deals to look forward to. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at what’s ahead.

First, if you’re grocery shopping at Big Y this weekend, you’ll also be able to pick up a N-95 mask for free. Big Y is distributing more than 230,000 masks this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all their markets, at Table and Vine, and their express gas and convenience locations. Employees will give three masks to each customer, while supplies last.

Pretzelmaker, which has a number of locations in malls in Connecticut, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with 30 cent lemonade. You buy two pretzel bites and get the lemonade deal using the code “30YEARS” from Feb. 21 through 23.

Another delicious deal not to be missed this “twos” day is on Feb. 22, 2022. At 2:22 p.m. that day, you can order a “Warback Burger” for $2.22 at participating locations through the app. It’s a deal that only lasts an hour so you’ll need to move quickly.

Children will also have the chance to get the symphony experience for free, thanks to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. They’re bringing back their young people’s concerts next month, but this year, it’s all free. They are offering free tickets to shows at The Lyman Center in New Haven and the Shelton Intermediate School. You still have to register for tickets online.

