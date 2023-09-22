(WTNH) – We are heading into the weekend and while there are a lot of fairs and festivals there are also plenty of free activities and events you can take advantage of. We are Stretching Your Dollar with a look.

Saturday is the North Haven Festival and Business Expo. A free, day-long celebration of business and craft vendors on display under a tent on the North Haven Green from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring your four-legged friends to Bozrah on Saturday and Sunday for the Connecticut BarkFEST at Maples Farm Park. There will be more than 50 vendors, crafts and businesses. Lots of free activities for the kids and of course, for the pups.

If you’d like to try your hand at puppet-building, The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and UConn will offer free fall community workshops on Saturday and Sunday. The workshop will give guests the opportunity to build life-sized puppets to perform at the Celebrate Mansfield Festival in Downtown Storrs.

The celebrate National Queso Day this week, Moe’s Southwest Grill rewards members can get a free side of queso now through Sept. 24.