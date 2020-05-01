Freebie Friday: Nurse’s Appreciation Week and Cinco De Mayo deals

(WTNH) — As we welcome the month of May, we are also coming up on Nurse’s Appreciation Week. This Freebie Friday, we are stretching your dollar with some deals for those on the front lines and a few for the rest of us.

May 6 is Nurse’s Appreciation Day, and Dunkin’ will be offering free coffee and donuts to those healthcare workers that day.

There are special discounts on sports apparel for healthcare workers or first responders from The North Face, Nike, and Adidas. Check it out to see if you qualify.

First responders can get a free thank you meal from participating McDonald’s now through May 5.

Starbucks is still giving free hot or iced tall coffee though May 3 for first responders.

Here’s some freebies everyone can enjoy:

Chipotle is celebrating Cinco De Mayo early by extending its free delivery over $10 to May 10. Also, use the promo code, “QUESO55” on May 5 to get free queso.

Your kids can get a free meal at participating TGI Friday locations with online orders of $20. Use the promo code, “FREEKIDS”

Maybe plan a fun breakfast for the family. IHOP is offering 20% off your first online order. Free delivery or curbside is available at select locations.

For all of these deals, as always, participation may vary.