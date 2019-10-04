Freebie Friday: October freebies to keep an eye on

It’s the first weekend of October! As we countdown to Halloween, we are stretching your dollar with fall freebies to look forward to.

These come to us from MoneyTalksNews.

You can try Amazon’s music subscription service for 90 days free. It just launched its new tier in mid-September. MoneyTalksNews reports if you already subscribe, you’d get 90 days free.

IHOP launched their Kids Eat Free program as they celebrate The Addams Family movie. Kids under 12 can eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Call ahead to yours to ensure your local IHOP is participating.

Don’t forget- it’s the flu season! MoneyTalksNews says some places will give you freebies when you get your shot. CVS and Target are said to be offering free coupons.

Open enrollment for Medicare starts October 15th. You can get free assistance through state health insurance assistance programs.

Save the date for October 26th. Michael’s craft stores are planning to offer free craft projects for the kids from 10 a.m. until noon.

October 27th, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., your kids can dress up and trick or treat in participating Target locations. Some will also be offering a free viewing of the newest PAW Patrol episode.

==

