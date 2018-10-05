Stretch Your Dollar

Freebie Friday: October money-savers

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 06:51 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 07:55 AM EDT

Freebie Friday: October money-savers

(WTNH) - It's a new month and that means there are new deals to get your hands on.

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with a look at some great money-savers for October.

First, a National Taco Day deal from Thursday you can enjoy all weekend with a buy 2 tacos at Moe's Southwest Grill and get one free.　

Saturday is National Noodle Day with participating Noodles & Company locations are giving out free mac and cheese to their rewards members. You have until the end of the day Friday to become a member and take advantage of the deal.

Get free breadsticks at Pizza Hut October 8 through the 14th with the purchase of a medium or large pizza. Just use the code; "breadsticks2018."

And there's a free kids party at Michael's craft stores on Saturday from 1 -3 p.m.  There will be prizes and activities

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center