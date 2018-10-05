Freebie Friday: October money-savers Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved (Twitter / @PizzaHut) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - It's a new month and that means there are new deals to get your hands on.

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with a look at some great money-savers for October.

First, a National Taco Day deal from Thursday you can enjoy all weekend with a buy 2 tacos at Moe's Southwest Grill and get one free.

Saturday is National Noodle Day with participating Noodles & Company locations are giving out free mac and cheese to their rewards members. You have until the end of the day Friday to become a member and take advantage of the deal.

Get free breadsticks at Pizza Hut October 8 through the 14th with the purchase of a medium or large pizza. Just use the code; "breadsticks2018."

And there's a free kids party at Michael's craft stores on Saturday from 1 -3 p.m. There will be prizes and activities