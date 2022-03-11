Conn. (WTNH) — We may be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, but Monday is a big day for deals. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with the perks you can find for national “Pi” Day.

According to MSN.com, 7-Eleven is bringing back its Pi Day deal, which means on Monday, rewards members can get a pizza for $3.14 at participating locations.

MSN also said the Honey Baked Ham company is offering $3.14 off the Apple Carmel Walnut Pie in honor of National Pi Day. You must use a coupon for participating locations.

At Whole Foods, MSN said you can get a large cherry or apple pie for $3.14 on Monday. Amazon Prime members will get an additional 100% off.

Then, when St. Patrick’s Day officially rolls around next week, Noodles and Company is helping you go green in a healthy way. On March 16 and 17, you can get a free entrée when you buy one at participating locations. It’s for their salads and veggie-based noodles.

