Freebie Friday: Pre-Halloween festivals, Pumpkin painting, and Antique selling

(WTNH)– It’s the last weekend before Halloween and that means there are lots of fun events happening for the family. We are stretching your dollar with Freebie Friday!

On Oct. 23, you can take the kids to the free festivals happening in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square and the Center. Kids should wear their costumes for trick-or-treating along with the businesses. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can enjoy music, balloon artists, and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., You can get the kids dressed up in costume and bring them over to Roaring Acres Alpacas in Suffield for their fall farm festival. There will be costume contests, trick-or-treating, food, and animals. No tickets are required, but trick-or-treating will be limited.

Get a free pumpkin when you do your grocery shopping at Elm City Market. Spend $50 or more throughout the month of October and get a free pumpkin while supplies last.

When you get the free pumpkin, head over to Gunn Memorial Library in Washington on Oct. 23 for a free pumpkin decorating event. This event will be great for the children. Bring your own pumpkin and the event will provide the supplies. This will be happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re looking to make some money this weekend, you can bring your antiques to Antiq’s LLC in Farmington on Saturday for a free verbal appraisal of your items. You can bring your items in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is also a 10 % discount day on all purchases if you’re an antique collector.