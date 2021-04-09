Freebie Friday: Programs for your financial portfolio, no fee to explore National Parks, and more!

(WTNH) — We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some deals that are happening this month.

As you work on your taxes, manage your stimulus checks and work on turning your pandemic financial portfolio around. The Financial Empowerment Center in New Haven wants to remind you they have free programs available that can help with all of it. Give them a call at 203-946-8523.

The opportunity to get free credit reports was just extended another year! The deal was previously set to expire this month. But, as vaccinations are ramping up and you start getting back to in-person shopping and dining, remember the big three credit reporting agencies are offering free weekly credit reports. See where you stand before you start charging the plastic.

If you’re ready to take a road trip with the family, you will find free admission to all National Parks on April 17. It’s a celebration of National Park Week that’s April 17 through April 25. And, in an effort to maintain our environment, the Alt National Park Service is offering free seed packs to encourage you to plant. Right now they’re happy to send you Black-eyed Susan and Butterfly Milkweed seed packs.

And other freebies listed: