Freebie Friday: Puppet making, performances, and more for the last weekend of Summer 2021

(WTNH) — It’s the last official weekend of summertime to get out and soak up some sun and fun. We are stretching your dollar with some free or low-cost ideas!

Soon, the weekends will be cold or the kids will be busy with school work. Let’s get out while we can and maybe experience something new!

You can try your hand at puppet building! It’s a free Celebrate Mansfield workshop happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day at the Ballard Institute, located in downtown Storrs. You’ll be building life-size and more than life-size puppets for a performance.

Take the family out for some free music and activities. The Hartbeat Music Festival is happening Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

If the kids love Peppa Pig, check this one out. There are a bunch of Peppa Pig shows scheduled for the Bloomingdales Stage at the SoNo Collection. Peppa and George are having fun on their first trip to America, and this is one of their stops. Find more information and a show schedule on the SoNo Collection website.

Parents, if you’ve had to adjust your child’s car seat lately or have a new one to install, AAA wants to ensure your family is safe. There’s a free car seat clinic Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AAA on Whitney Avenue in Hamden.