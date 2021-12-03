Freebie Friday: Reading with Santa, Torch Light Parade, and holiday markets

(WTNH) — Now that the holiday season is officially underway, you may be looking for ways to get into the spirit.

Here are three ideas that won’t cost you anything.

You’re invited to visit the shops at Yale with the kids and see Santa and Mrs. Claus. They’ll be reading to children at the Book Trader Cafe from 1-3 p.m on Saturday. Feel free to take selfies with them while you’re there.

If you’re more north, it’s the Carol Sing and Torch Light Parade on the Windsor Town Green on Saturday you have to see. The night will be brightly decorated firetrucks, music, and decorations. The sing-along on the green will be first at 6 p.m., followed by the parade.

If you’re looking for a fun way to do some holiday shopping and support local small businesses, the Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society are holding a holiday market on Saturday, 5-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over 20 local vendors will be selling goods at the market.