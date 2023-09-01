(WTNH) – From back-to-school to Labor Day, it’s time to get back into the routine. As you do, we are Stretching Your Dollar with deals and freebies to look forward to.

It’s back-to-school time and Sam’s Club wants to help teachers out with their expenses. Right now, if you can verify your teaching status, you can join Sam’s Club for 60% off which comes out to be about $20. The deal runs through September.

If you have something to celebrate, Carvel is offering a $5 reward when you buy $25 in gift cards. The offer is good now through Oct. 15.

If you like tacos, keep Tuesday on your calendar. You can get a freebie at participating Taco Bell locations.

As you get back into a routine, remember the first Saturday of the month means kids have the chance at a free workshop at participating Home Depot locations. This week they’re making a microscope. Check your location for a schedule.

Save the date for Sept. 11 through 24 because Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with .85-cent Blizzards. You’ll need to use the app to get the deal.