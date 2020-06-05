Freebie Friday: Satisfying the sweet tooth on National Donut Day

It’s the first Friday in June and that means it’s National Donut Day! After a heavy week, let’s brighten your day today with where you can score a sweet deal today.

Let’s start with Donut Crazy – you’ll get a freebie there when you purchase a beverage that’s not in their cooler.

You can also get a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts today with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme has actually been celebrating all week! This is the last day to score a free donut there that excludes delivery.

Help a healthcare worker win free donuts and $500. Just post about them on social media using the hashtag #standingdoughnation and tag Entenmann’s. It’s going on now through June 18.

Here’s a fun fact: The first donut day was established by the Salvation Army in Chicago whose members went and served donuts to soldiers during World War I. So to continue the tradition, the Salvation Army will be delivering donuts today to men and women on the front lines of the pandemic.