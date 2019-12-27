Freebie Friday: Setting your 2020 financial goals

In one week, we will already be a couple days into the new year. With resetting finances being the most common resolution, we are stretching your dollar with what you can do before the year ends to get started.

These come to us from Yahoo Finance.

First, before the year ends, set your financial goals so you can get going right away.

Second, take a look at your spending in 2019. Look at your year-end summary that may be offered by your credit card company. That will help you identity where your big budgeting and saving leaks are.

Third, check your credit report for the year. You should check it a few times a year, but look at it at least this one time to ensure there aren’t any unfamiliar errors, late payments or debts.

Four, look at when you last boosted your retirement contributions. You should be maxing out any employer matches and paying yourself more any time you get a raise of some kind.

Lastly, cut the cable cord! And by cut the cord, I mean, find the bill you’re overspending on and find out how you can pay less. Pick up the phone and threaten to cancel or ask for a better deal to keep you as a customer. The phone call can make all the difference and lead to savings in the new year.