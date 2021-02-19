Freebie Friday: Snag these freebies this tax season

We’re a week into tax season now, and as you get your paperwork together, you may also be looking for free filing opportunities. So here are a few options:

The IRS Free File is available to those who make less than $72,000 and below. If you make more than that, you can find free electronic forms to fill out and file yourself online.

You want to look for VITA locations or volunteer income tax assistance, which provides free tax prep and counseling for low-income families, seniors and others who may need assistance.

Quinnipiac University is one of those sites where you can find volunteers to help you out. Check it out if you fit any of those categories or make less than $57,000 per year.

The Connecticut Association for Community Action is offering free tax prep for families with low to moderate-income. It offers remote or on-site filing options. You can go online to find a location by you and see what the details are.

Trinfo Cafe at Trinity College has a free tax clinic that can help with tax prep and document printing.

Of course, those are all in addition to free softwares like H&R Block, TurboTax, and

Taxslayer.