Freebie Friday: Special discounts teachers can enjoy all year long

(WTNH) — It’s back to school time and this will likely be a challenging year for teachers dealing with the hurdles of teaching in a pandemic. So, we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a few deals businesses offer to show their appreciation for our hard-working educators!

The Crazy Coupon Lady compiled this list for us:

  • Teachers always get 15% off at craft stores like Michael’s and JoAnn’s.
  • Barnes and Noble offers 20% off books to teachers, librarians, and homeschool instructors! That’s through the educator program.
  • AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon all offer educator deals, 20% off in most cases.
  • Teachers can get 15% off when shopping at Loft, J Crew, Banana Republic, NY & Company, and Talbots, to name a few.
  • Looking for free or discounted educational resources? Look to places like Apple, Microsoft Office, and National Geographic for perks.

