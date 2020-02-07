Freebie Friday: Spreading the love with Valentine’s Day deals

On this Freebie Friday, we are spreading the love with some free, Valentine’s Day deals!

Saturday is the Valentine’s Day Maker Fest at Michaels Craft stores. Make a Lots of Love T-shirt, V-Day cards, sweetheart cookies and friendship bracelets. That’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call your location to make sure they’re participating.

Continuing to spread the love. You can also head over to Lowes to make a love note holder. This is perfect for holding all your child’s Valentine’s cards and treats! That’s going on Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon. Be sure to sign up ahead of time.

Not ready to celebrate the love holiday just yet? Celebrate the Chinese New Year instead! That’s going on Saturday in Downtown New Haven from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Or core it out! Prive Swiss Fitness is launching a pilates chair and you can try it for free at their Madison location. Registration is required on their website. That’s going on all weekend long.