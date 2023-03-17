Conn. (WTNH) — From St. Patrick’s Day to March Madness, there are a lot of events happening this weekend. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a look at a few that can let you have fun and save money.

Hartford Wolf Pack

Watch the Hartford Wolf Pack tone-on Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans get a free pint glass. Then, there are $2 beers and $1 hot dogs.

Mystic Irish Parade

If you’re looking for another Irish celebration this weekend, head to downtown Mystic Sunday for the Irish parade. It starts at 1 p.m. at Mystic Seaport Museum and extends through downtown. It claims to have 2,500 partcipatins and the most pipe bands in New England.

Lyman Orchards

Check out some of the activities at the Lyman Lephrechaun bash as the Apple Barrel Farm Market at Lyman Orchards. Friday through Sunday, all families are friends and open.

BOGO wings

March Madness is officially underway, and C-Net is reporting that Smashburger has a BOGO deal. Buy an order of wings at regular price and get another one free. Use the coupon code “madwings.”



Look around for more March Madness deals, especially as we get cloer to Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.