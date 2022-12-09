Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Friday and that means another weekend is upon us to get your holiday festivities in. We’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a few free events, or in some cases, the price is a donation.

You’re invited to visit the Governor’s Residence. The Holiday tours are back for the first time since the pandemic began. It’s happening Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free.

Donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F.

Take your pets to get their photos taken with Old Saint Nick on Saturday at Lyman Orchards. Santa will be at the Apple Barrel Farm Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This one is not free, as they’re encouraging a $10 donation be made to the Salvation Army.

If you’re looking for an activity for the kids, take them to Michael’s Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. to have the chance to paint colorful rocks! A fun activity or maybe they can give it as a gift this holiday. Check your location for participation.

