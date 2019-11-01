Freebie Friday: Stretching your dollar with your military discount

(WTNH) — As we celebrate Veterans in Connecticut at Vets Rock on Friday, we are also working to save the military some money. Today kicks off a slew of discounts at Mohegan Sun to say thank you to those who served or are serving our country.

In today’s Freebie Friday, where veterans or active duty military can stretch their dollar there through the end of the year.

Ballo Italian restaurant, Bone & Arrow sports bar, and Bobby Flay’s are just a few of the restaurants will be offering a 10% off discount to military and their dependents.

Starting today, savings are being offered on the Mohegan Sun Hotel as well, where you can save 10% on rooms and room service orders.

Special deals for military on retail:

The Mandara Spa is offering 15% off all services

Splendeur Luxury Boutique has 15% off

Yankee Candle and the Trading Cove has 10% off deals

Remember, to use these deals, you’ll need to bring proof of service.

A quick freebie for everyone: It’s World Vegan Day! To celebrate, you can stop into any participating Ben & Jerry locations for a free scoop of their non-dairy ice cream today from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.