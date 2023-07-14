WTNH — July 14 is National French Fry Day, and Wendy’s is celebrating by offering free fries with any purchase on the app.

Locally, Hamden’s Summer Concert Series is happening every Friday in July at Town Center Park. The opener begins at 7:30 p.m. and the main band begins at 8 p.m.

Family Fun Days are returning in New Haven, featuring games, bounce houses and food. The events are every Wednesday until Aug. 23, with the exception of Aug. 2.

Animal Haven, a no-kill animal shelter in North Haven, is celebrating 75 years in business this year after providing a home for tens of thousands of animals. They’ll celebrate by welcoming guests and their dogs on the North Haven Green on July 15 from 12-3 p.m. There will be games and activities.

The 85th annual White Elephant Sale is taking place on July 15 from 8-12 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme. Organizers have been collecting everything from antiques and clothing to refrigerators and kayaks.