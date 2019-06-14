Freebie Friday: Summer reading incentives

Summer means kids are going to be working on their reading lists, which parents know is not always an easy task.

We stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at how reading can translate into sweet treats.

Once again this summer, some businesses are offering incentives to get them excited about hitting the books.

Here’s a look at where reading can turn into freebies:

Barnes and Noble is once again launching their summer reading program. If your kids read eight books and complete a journal by August, they can earn a free book or other treats.

You can earn free tokens at Chuck E Cheese when you read a little bit every day for two weeks. A food purchase is required, the information is online.

If your teacher enrolls at Pizza Hut, you can earn a free personal pizza there when you meet the requirement.

Similar deal at Six Flags, you meet the requirement, students can earn a free ticket to the park.

And there’s a Bookwork Reading Program at Applebees, where students can earn a free kids meal when you complete 10 books.

For some of these deals, you may need a teacher or librarian to enroll in the program first. It’s best to contact the business or check their website before beginning.