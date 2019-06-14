Stretch Your Dollar

Freebie Friday: Summer reading incentives

(WTNH) - Summer means kids are going to be working on their reading lists, which parents know is not always an easy task.

We stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at how reading can translate into sweet treats.

Once again this summer, some businesses are offering incentives to get them excited about hitting the books.

Here's a look at where reading can turn into freebies:

Barnes and Noble is once again launching their summer reading program. If your kids read eight books and complete a journal by August, they can earn a free book or other treats.

You can earn free tokens at Chuck E Cheese when you read a little bit every day for two weeks. A food purchase is required, the information is online.

If your teacher enrolls at Pizza Hut, you can earn a free personal pizza there when you meet the requirement.

Similar deal at Six Flags, you  meet the requirement, students can earn a free ticket to the park.

And there's a Bookwork Reading Program at Applebees, where students can earn a free kids meal when you complete 10 books.

For some of these deals, you may need a teacher or librarian to enroll in the program first.  It's best to contact the business or check their website before beginning.

