Freebie Friday: Sweet perks being offered in CT this September

With students and teachers back in the classroom – you are probably looking for a fun weekend to get your mind off school work.

We’re stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with a look at some sweet perks!

There are some sweet treats to brighten up this September weekend.

Did someone say free donuts? Lyman Orchards did! When you buy a back of pick your own apples Monday through Friday, you get a coupon for a free package of their cinnamon cider donut holes. This is going on throughout September.

Pride is back in Hartford! The week of festivities wraps up Saturday. And a lot of free fun will be offered. Head to Bushnell Park to check out the entertainment, local vendors, and giveaways.

As we observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this one is for first responders! Aquiline Drones wants to help keep you safe with free drone training to keep you safe in emergency situations. The program is free now through the end of the year.

And a reminder: The Red Cross is teaming up with “Sport Clips” to get more people to donate blood or platelets. If you give blood during the month of September, you’ll get a free haircut coupon from sport clips.

If you’re looking for work, save the date for Tuesday, September 14. There’s a hiring event at the Outlets at Foxwoods. Participating stores include Calvin Klein, Crocs, Banana Republic Factory, Under Armour, American Eagle, Guess Factory, Johnny Rockets, and more. Everyone is free and welcome to apply.