Freebie Friday: Take advantage of these freebies at your local pharmacy

(WTNH) — In a world when the cost of everything is going up, and money is tight for a lot of families, we are stretching your dollar with five freebies you may not know are available to you at the pharmacy!

Money Talks News helps with our Freebie Friday this week.

Free prescription deliveries

In a time when you’re encouraged to avoid unnecessary errands, check in with your pharmacy to see if they’ll send you your medications free.

Costco, CVS, Rite Aid, Target, Walgreens and Walmart all said to offer the service in many places.

Senior discounts

Those 55 and up can get 20% off certain purchases, so don’t forget to ask about senior discounts whenever possible. The pharmacy is a good place to find it.

It’s 55 and older at Walgreen and 65 and up at Rite Aid.

Free vaccination

With your insurance, remember its common for them to offer free vaccinations and immunizations. Sometimes, health screenings of some kind are typically offered.

Free medication assistance

According to Money Talks News, some Rite Aid locations will give you free flavoring if your child is having a hard time taking medications.

Also, look for free personalized pill packaging in many locations to help you remember how much you need to take and when.

Free rewards

This is the obvious one, but one that comes with great savings: rewards programs.

You’re usually missing out on free services, discounts and in-store credit if you’re not already a reward member at your local pharmacies.