Freebie Friday: Tax season, travel, and job deals

(WTNH) – From taxes to travel, there are some deals you may want to know about heading into the weekend. We are stretching your dollar with a look at this freebie Friday.

Tax season kicked off this week. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Friday and if you need help filing this year, free tax assistance is available.

The cities of Hartford, New Britain, and Windham are teaming up with the United Way and other organizations to provide free help to people who qualify. You can make an appointment by calling 211.

Before you meet with your tax preparer, you may want to take advantage of the free credit report the big three. Credit reporting agencies are offering now through April 20th, that’s Equifax, Experian, and Transunion.

If this weekend’s snow has you thinking about travel, Amtrak is running a Northeast Getaway Sale. It offers Acela business class tickets for $49 and coach tickets for $19. The sale is for travel between any two cities from Boston and Washington, D.C. between February 1 and May 26. Tickets must be bought by Saturday and it does not include Sunday Travel.

Lake Compounce doesn’t open for a few months, but the amusement park in Bristol is already hiring for its 2022 season. It’s looking for more than 1,000 season team members including lifeguards, ride operators, security, food staff, and more. Everyone hired by April 1 will get four season passes.