Conn. (WTNH) — From building your business to fun for the family and supporting local, the weather looks right to get out this weekend.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a few free options!

That’s Amore Festival

If you love pizza and pasta, the “That’s Amore” festival is back at Mill River Park in Stamford this weekend. It’s going on both days from 12 to 8 p.m. It’s free to get in, but they encourage you to register online. The event promotes fun for the entire family.

Fall Into Blue Back Festival

Support local this weekend by heading to West Hartford for the Fall Into Blue Back Festival. Shop local vendors and find fun for the little ones, running Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fall Treasure Box

The second Saturday of each month, participating JC Penny locations do a free craft for kids from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This week, you can decorate a fall treasure box.

Small Business Owners Workshop

If you have a business or you’re interested, mark your calendar for this: local non-profit HEDCO is hosting two beneficial workshops for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and the public. They’ll be on November 9 and December 14. Register online so they know you’re interested.

Alzheimers Walk

Just a heads up: the Alzheimers Walk is on Sunday in Norwalk. If you are a caregiver or know someone recently diagnosed, this is a great opportunity to see what kind of resources are out there.