Freebie Friday: The best freebies for frontline workers

We are wrapping up Teacher and Nurse Appreciation week and looking forward to Mother’s Day. So many reasons to treat the change-makers in our lives! We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at where these hard workers can find deals.

It’s a great time to give a gift card – lots of places have deals, but here’s two. You can save 20% off a Panera gift card – this is good for anyone to save money if you eat there often. Gift yourself! Also, you get a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 gift card at Cheesecake Factory.

Applebees is also showing some love to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant is giving a 50 percent off discount for all medical professionals, healthcare workers, first responders and military members for the month of May. You just need to mention the deal when you order and show ID at pickup.

Starbucks extended its freebie deal to last through May. If you identify as a frontline worker nurse, police, firefighter, etc. You can get a free hot or iced coffee.

Speaking of caffeine, Cumberland Farms is also giving first responders, military and healthcare workers free coffee.

First responders, nurses and military can also save 40% on Adidas.com right now.

And for the sweet tooth in all of us – When you order a dozen cookies on Wednesdays throughout the month of May from Insomnia Cookies, you get six free to send. If you choose to gift yourself those bonus cookies, we won’t tell. You need the code “Cookiemagic” for that freebie.