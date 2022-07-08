NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As summer heats up, so do the deals. News 8 has consumers covered on all the low prices at movie theaters, restaurants, and summer fun.

Movie fans can partake in $5 Discount Tuesdays at AMC Theaters. Tickets are just $5 plus tax for all members of the AMC Stubs Program. Joining the program is free and allows moviegoers to accumulate points when making ticket and concessions purchases. The deal runs now through the end of October.

The good old days are back! Bertucci’s is bringing back pricing from the 1980s. Diners can look forward to a rigatoni dish or a small cheese plate for just over $5, salads for $3.25, and more. Low-pricing options will be available when you dine-in only on Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 14!

ARTE Inc in New Haven is reviving its free summer of fun programs. The list of free programs is expansive and caters to kids of all ages. From July 9 until Aug. 20, kids can enjoy free soccer clinics, arts and crafts, nature walks, acting, singing, and dance lessons, and so much more. Learn more and register at www.arte-inc.com.

Subway is anticipating July 12 when the company hosts a massive sandwich giveaway! Up to 1 million 6-inch subs will be given away between 10 a.m. and noon at participating locations.