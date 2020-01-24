Freebie Friday: The Dogg Sandwich, DQ Grill and Chill, and more

It’s that time of the week again! This Freebie Friday, there’s a lot to cash in on.

Let’s get right to it — these come to us from Freebie Depot.

Enjoy a free sample of the D-O-Double G Sandwich at participating Dunkin’ locations Friday and Saturday. This is the Snoop Dogg’s remix of the Beyond Sausage sandwich. It’s the plant-based meat sandwich between two glazed donuts! You can grab one from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

It's a Beyond Bash! 🥳 Grab a complimentary bite-sized sample of our Beyond Sausage Sandwich today (1/24) and tomorrow (1/25) between 8 AM and 10 AM at participating Dunkin’ restaurants, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/b3FUquUkYK — Dunkin' CT (@DunkinCT) January 24, 2020

If you’re looking to revamp your kitchen or bathroom, head to the Home Depot this weekend. Some locations are offering a free tile backsplash project. That’s happening from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday Call your location to find out if they’re offering it.

Or — with Valentine’s Day coming up — get personal with a custom greeting card. You can create a card on the CVS website, then use promo code “Sweetheart” when checking out.

DQ Grill and Chill Fan Appreciation Day is Saturday! You can get half off the everything from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call your location to see if they’re participating!