(WTNH) – The holidays are here and as you get the family out for some fun, many events won’t cost you anything. We are Stretching Your Doller this Freebie Friday with a look at a few.

Let’s start with Friday night. Take the family or friends for some festive late-night shopping in Old Saybrook. Participating restaurants and businesses will be open late for festive fun until about 9 p.m. Find the full list of participating shops on the Greater Old Saybrook Chamber website.

The Festival of Trees exhibit is on at the Windham Textile & History Museum. Help vote for the best tree. the exhibit is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Lyman Orchards has a day of fun planned in the Apple Barrel Farm Market. Everything from cookie decorating to caroling, a hot cocoa bar, pet photos with Santa, caroling and other activities. It’s free to attend and some activities are additional.

Check out some original arts and crafts, holiday gift ideas and decor at Branford’s Artful Holiday Marketplace. It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the former post office on 1111 Main Street. Santa may also be on hand for special greetings and photos.

If you’ve been waiting to check out the governor’s residence, this is your weekend! On Friday and Saturday, you can attend the 33rd Annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free to attend, however, donations are encouraged to support Operation Elf, an annual campaign for the CT National Guard Foundation.