Freebie Friday: The sweetest Valentine’s Day duo-deals!

(WTNH) — It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. It’s also Freebie Friday, so we found some great deals for you and your sweetheart!

First, the Qdoba For a Kiss deal is back! Kiss anyone or anything and you’ll score a BOGO entree deal at all Qdoba locations. That’s happening today!

Moe’s is also competing for your love – dine there and get a free side of chips and queso with your burrito. That’s happening from open till close Valentine’s Day-only.

Tango with your partner! Or maybe the cha-cha is more your style. Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Middletown is offering a free dance class Friday That’s from 7:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Looking to tie the knot? How does today sound? A Connecticut justice of the peace and minster is performing free wedding ceremonies! The wedding bells will be ringing today from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the chapel in the Olde Mistick Village. Get this – a photographer will also be onsite to capture it all! No registration is required, but all couples will need an official wedding license from the town of Stonington.

Now here’s something different this Valentine’s Day. Hooters is offering you the option to bring a photo of your ex to shred. In return, you will get a buy one, get one deal for an order of 10-piece boneless wings. Call your location to see if they’re participating or upload the a photo of your ex online to claim the coupon.